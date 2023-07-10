Text size

UBP makes three senior hires for Asia investment services team

By Bella Ding | 10 July 2023

UBP has made three senior appointments to its investment services team in Asia, the Swiss pure play said on Monday. Andy Lee has taken on the role as head of investment services, North Asia, in Hong Kong. He will be responsible for driving investment service offerings in North Asia while leading a team of around 20 people. He will report…

