Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (IPB)’s North Asia market head has left the bank after less than six months, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Kevin King, who joined the German lender in February, departed in early July, the people said. Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Asian Private Banker has been unable to determine King’s next career…
Deutsche Bank IPB’s North Asia market head departs
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 10 July 2023
Related News
BNP Paribas WM’s North Asia head departs
20 June 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB bolsters North Asia offering with senior hire
25 May 2023
Bank of Singapore Greater China market head departs
22 May 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB makes senior appointment to beef up South Asia coverage
5 May 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB names head of global South Asia
6 March 2023
Ex Deutsche Bank WM SE Asia head resurfaces at venture capital firm
15 February 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB names heavyweights as North Asia market heads
13 February 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB hires South-east Asia head from Credit Suisse
30 January 2023
BNP Paribas WM’s head of China market departs
14 December 2022
Deutsche Bank IPB hires global South Asia group head from Standard Chartered
27 October 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia group head departs
22 August 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia head departs
21 July 2022