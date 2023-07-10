Exclusive
Deutsche Bank IPB’s North Asia market head departs

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 10 July 2023

Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (IPB)’s North Asia market head has left the bank after less than six months, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker.  Kevin King, who joined the German lender in February, departed in early July, the people said. Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Asian Private Banker has been unable to determine King’s next career…

