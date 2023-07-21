Schroders, the British asset manager with about GBP 737.5 billion (US$949.3 billion) in AUM, has announced a string of promotions in its global client group, including its head of wealth for Asia Pacific. Chris Durack, head of Asia Pacific, and Karine Szenberg, head of Europe and global head of product & marketing, have been promoted to co-heads of its client…
Schroders reshuffles global client group leadership
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 21 July 2023
