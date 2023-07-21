Exclusive
Money, opportunity, prestige: How banks can attract the best RMs

By Daniel Shane, editor | 21 July 2023

Pay is the top pull factor when RMs are deciding to join a new private bank, Asian Private Banker can reveal, followed by career development opportunities and a lender’s positioning in the market. The latest APB Pulse data, which surveyed top RMs across Asia Pacific via LinkedIn and the Asia Private Banker website, showed that 40% of bankers that took…

