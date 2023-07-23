Exclusive
Text size

Alts Agenda – How this US PE giant taps Asia market with local flavours

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 24 July 2023

US private equity giant Ares Management Corporation (Ares) may not be an early player in the private wealth space, but to Henry Lee, who joined to head the Asia wealth business last year, the firm has a secret sauce to win over private banking partners. When Lee joined the US$295 billion AUM firm last year as Ares head of Wealth…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email help[email protected].

Related News