BlackRock has appointed Greater China and Singapore wealth heads, the firm said on Monday. Mandy Lui will join BlackRock as head of Greater China wealth in mid-August. Lui will be responsible for strengthening strategic relationships with distributors across Hong Kong, Taiwan and offshore China. Based in Hong Kong, she will provide insights to establish differentiated wealth solutions for clients, leveraging…
BlackRock appoints Greater China, Singapore wealth heads
By Bella Ding | 24 July 2023
