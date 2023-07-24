Exclusive
Text size

How to succeed in Asia’s rising but challenging alts environment: Fidelity

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 24 July 2023

Fidelity International (Fidelity) is aiming to introduce additional alternatives offerings in Asia, as the region sees growing interest from both institutional investors and U/HNWIs. However, challenges still remain, including Asia’s diversified geographies, distribution to non-institutional investors and a deposit rate of up to 6%. “We’re walking into a cycle now that’s probably a bit more challenging [for investing], generally, whether…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News