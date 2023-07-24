Fidelity International (Fidelity) is aiming to introduce additional alternatives offerings in Asia, as the region sees growing interest from both institutional investors and U/HNWIs. However, challenges still remain, including Asia’s diversified geographies, distribution to non-institutional investors and a deposit rate of up to 6%. “We’re walking into a cycle now that’s probably a bit more challenging [for investing], generally, whether…
How to succeed in Asia’s rising but challenging alts environment: Fidelity
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 24 July 2023
Related News
Exclusive
Alts Agenda – How this US PE giant taps Asia market with local flavours
24 July 2023
How Fidelity plans to crack mainland China’s US$4 trillion fund market
7 June 2023
Fidelity International: Wealthy clients are ready to invest in China again
25 April 2023
Exclusive
Alts Agenda – PGIM Real Estate: Three real estate themes to cash in on
29 March 2023
Fidelity International to launch first mutual fund in China
3 March 2023
Alts Agenda – Apollo: “Never been a better entry point for U/HNWIs”
9 February 2023
Ex-Fidelity PM aims to make an impact with new water and waste fund
6 February 2023
Fidelity International launches Hong Kong fund platform in GBA push
7 November 2022
US$131bn alts group to establish private wealth unit
3 November 2022
Asia’s HNWIs are flocking to PE. That’s benefiting this tech-savvy company
28 October 2022
CIO Weekly – Time to go bargain hunting in China: Andrew McCaffery of Fidelity International
27 October 2022
Fidelity makes two senior appointments in sustainable investing
8 September 2022