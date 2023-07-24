Exclusive
Text size

UBP favours quality credits in face of China property crisis

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 25 July 2023
Anitza Nip, head of fixed income research Asia, at UBP

UBP remains cautious on Chinese property names as the country’s slower-than-expected GDP and recent slump in contracted sales put pressure on bond prices, Anitza Nip, head of fixed income research Asia at UBP, told Asian Private Banker. “And over the last three months, we have also seen a few more property developers having liquidity issues and failing to make payments…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News