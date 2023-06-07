Fidelity’s first mutual fund in China seeks to balance long-term thinking with local demand for liquidity with a six-month maturity equity fund. “Our first mutual fund product has a six-month holding period. Foreign asset managers are ‘long-distance runners’: they tend to hold investment longer and focus on fundamentals, and are less interested in betting on the business climate of specific…
How Fidelity plans to crack mainland China’s US$4 trillion fund market
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 7 June 2023
