Exclusive
Text size

ChatGPT: Which prompts can make wealth management smarter?

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 7 June 2023

AI chatbot ChatGPT could stand to bring a raft of benefits to wealth management, from investment analysis to risk management, if given the right prompts. ChatGPT, or the Chat Generative Pretrained Transformer, to give its full name, is the latest artificial intelligence development that has been grabbing headlines in recent months. ChatGPT is referred to as a ‘generative AI’, which…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News