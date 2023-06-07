AI chatbot ChatGPT could stand to bring a raft of benefits to wealth management, from investment analysis to risk management, if given the right prompts. ChatGPT, or the Chat Generative Pretrained Transformer, to give its full name, is the latest artificial intelligence development that has been grabbing headlines in recent months. ChatGPT is referred to as a ‘generative AI’, which…
ChatGPT: Which prompts can make wealth management smarter?
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 7 June 2023
Related News
How CITIC Securities broke into wealth management
31 May 2023
DBS Wealth Management had a great 2022. It’s just getting started
22 May 2023
Withers: Why prenups are popular in wealth management
18 May 2023
BNP Paribas Wealth Management names new COO for Asia
15 May 2023
Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions brings flagship infra strategy to Japan wealth market
11 May 2023
Exclusive
Citi Global Wealth’s Asia investment management head departs
2 May 2023
Exclusive
Global asset managers get cold shoulder in China’s onshore wealth market
12 April 2023
KGI Asia expects to double AUM of new wealth management unit
7 March 2023
Hong Kong Fintech Week: How technology empowers wealth managers
1 November 2022
Exclusive
Why this wealth advisor thinks US and China alts are essential to HNWI portfolios
18 October 2022
Exclusive
Premium Pickers – Uncertain future prompts Bank of Singapore to play defence
11 October 2022
“Strong growth” of wealth management fuels EY’s China expansion plan
19 July 2022