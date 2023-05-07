Although PGIM has traditionally focused on institutional investors, having inked a distribution deal with Bank of Singapore last year, the asset manager is now seeking to bring its institutional-level management to family offices and high-net-worth clients in Asia. “We have 32 UCITS funds across diversified asset classes available for Asian clients, with a very healthy alternatives book that combines both…
Institutional giant PGIM targeting FOs, HNWs in Asia
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 8 May 2023
