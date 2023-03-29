Exclusive
Alts Agenda – PGIM Real Estate: Three real estate themes to cash in on

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 29 March 2023

PGIM Real Estate sees property investment opportunities in digitalisation, rental properties, senior living amid the surge in Asia’s aging population, Benett Theseira, managing director and head of Asia Pacific at PGIM Real Estate, told Asian Private Banker. While PGIM Real Estate traditionally focuses on institutional investors, since October last year, the PGIM Real Estate Asia core strategy has been available to…

