UBS hopes that its new charitable offering in Hong Kong will help “lower the barriers so that we can do good together” alongside clients. Among the new philanthropic offerings announced by the bank this week is a new foundation, as well as a new donor-advised fund offering in Hong Kong, as an alternative to clients setting up their own foundation….
How UBS wants to ‘simplify giving’ with new philanthropy offering
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 30 March 2023
