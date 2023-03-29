UBS has re-hired Sergio Ermotti as Group CEO to help facilitate the integration of Credit Suisse following the shock announcement of the CHF3 billion (US$3.24 billion) Swiss government-brokered takeover. UBS said on Wednesday that its board of directors had appointed Ermotti to replace Ralph Hamers as of 5 April, following its Annual General Meeting. Hamers’ decision to step down has…
UBS turns to Ermotti as hard work of Credit Suisse rescue begins
By Daniel Shane, editor | 29 March 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
Former Credit Suisse wealth planner returns to UBS
28 March 2023
Credit Suisse brings Deutsche Bank IPB veteran out of retirement for SE Asia job
23 March 2023
Exclusive
RMs, management, clients: 5 things you need to know about the UBS-Credit Suisse deal
21 March 2023
Exclusive
UBS and Credit Suisse forced marriage: Here’s what it means for Asia
20 March 2023
UBS/Credit Suisse deal: HK and SG regulators react
20 March 2023
UBS to merge with crisis-stricken Credit Suisse in CHF3 bn deal
20 March 2023
Credit Suisse HK Philippines team leader to retire
9 December 2022
Credit Suisse Indonesia senior client partner departs
28 November 2022
Credit Suisse China market team director resigns
20 October 2022
Exclusive
UBS hires APAC intermediary co-head from Credit Suisse
10 October 2022
Credit Suisse to buy back CHF3bn of debt in bid to reassure investors
7 October 2022
Credit Suisse hones focus on Hong Kong with key appointments
30 June 2022