Text size

UBS turns to Ermotti as hard work of Credit Suisse rescue begins

By Daniel Shane, editor | 29 March 2023

UBS has re-hired Sergio Ermotti as Group CEO to help facilitate the integration of Credit Suisse following the shock announcement of the CHF3 billion (US$3.24 billion) Swiss government-brokered takeover. UBS said on Wednesday that its board of directors had appointed Ermotti to replace Ralph Hamers as of 5 April, following its Annual General Meeting. Hamers’ decision to step down has…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News