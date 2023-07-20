Since Omar Shokur took over as Asia CEO of Indosuez Wealth Management in 2019, the bank has witnessed notable changes in its Asian operations. The recent appointment of Ong Yeng Fang has raised high hopes for further progress in Southeast Asia. However, Ong’s departure from UOB Private Bank has piqued industry curiosity, as the reasons remain undisclosed. Asian Private Banker…
Exclusive
The Shokur-Ong partnership could take Indosuez WM to new heights
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 21 July 2023
