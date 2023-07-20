Exclusive
The Shokur-Ong partnership could take Indosuez WM to new heights

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 21 July 2023
Omar Shokur and Ong Yeng Fang, Indosuez Wealth Management

Since Omar Shokur took over as Asia CEO of Indosuez Wealth Management in 2019, the bank has witnessed notable changes in its Asian operations. The recent appointment of Ong Yeng Fang has raised high hopes for further progress in Southeast Asia. However, Ong’s departure from UOB Private Bank has piqued industry curiosity, as the reasons remain undisclosed. Asian Private Banker…

