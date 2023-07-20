Singapore-based multi-family office Farro Capital has named a new executive director to support its ultra-high-net-worth offering, the firm said on Thursday. Manoj Samtani will soon take on the role of executive director. Reporting to Hemant Tucker, CEO and co-founder of Farro Capital, he will be responsible for further deepening the client servicing and wealth capabilities of the team. Prior to…
Farro Capital appoints executive director amid ambitious expansion plans
By Bella Ding | 20 July 2023
