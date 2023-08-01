Text size

Bank of Singapore picks COO for Middle East

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 1 August 2023

Bank of Singapore has appointed a chief operating officer for the Middle East, where the private bank has experienced double-digit growth in AUM. Bringing over 20 years of wealth management experience, Bora Armangil has previously held senior roles in Deutsche Bank and UBP overseeing technology, operations and business management. Prior to joining Bank of Singapore, Armangil ran XNext, a wealth…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News