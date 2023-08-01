Bank of Singapore has appointed a chief operating officer for the Middle East, where the private bank has experienced double-digit growth in AUM. Bringing over 20 years of wealth management experience, Bora Armangil has previously held senior roles in Deutsche Bank and UBP overseeing technology, operations and business management. Prior to joining Bank of Singapore, Armangil ran XNext, a wealth…
Bank of Singapore picks COO for Middle East
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 1 August 2023
