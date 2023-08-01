Text size

HSBC WPB revenue up 41% with strong growth in Asian NNIA

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 1 August 2023

HSBC’s Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) business has recorded a 41% increase in revenue while capturing strong growth in Asian net new invested assets (NNIA). Revenue for WPB reached US$7.2 billion as of the end of 2Q23, compared to US$5.1 billion in the same period a year earlier. Within the WPB unit, Personal Banking revenue for 2Q23 jumped 51% compared…

