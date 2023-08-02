Text size

Ex-UBS family office head to lead HSBC GPB in South Asia

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 2 August 2023

UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM)’s former co-head of Global Family Office and Institutional Wealth (GFIW) will join HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) later this year, Asian Private Banker can confirm. Singapore-based Tommy Leung will replace Philip Kunz as head of GPB for South Asia, people close to the matter said. Asian Private Banker first reported Leung’s departure from UBS last…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News