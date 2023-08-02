Ex-UBS family office head to lead HSBC GPB in South Asia

UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM)’s former co-head of Global Family Office and Institutional Wealth (GFIW) will join HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) later this year, Asian Private Banker can confirm. Singapore-based Tommy Leung will replace Philip Kunz as head of GPB for South Asia, people close to the matter said. Asian Private Banker first reported Leung’s departure from UBS last…