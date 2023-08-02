UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM)’s former co-head of Global Family Office and Institutional Wealth (GFIW) will join HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) later this year, Asian Private Banker can confirm. Singapore-based Tommy Leung will replace Philip Kunz as head of GPB for South Asia, people close to the matter said. Asian Private Banker first reported Leung’s departure from UBS last…
Ex-UBS family office head to lead HSBC GPB in South Asia
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 2 August 2023
