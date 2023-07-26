Exclusive
Text size

UBS GFIW’s co-leader in Asia departs

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 26 July 2023

The co-head of UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM) Global Family & Institutional Wealth (GFIW) has left the Swiss bank, Asian Private Banker can confirm. Singapore-based Tommy Leung, who manages the unit alongside Hong Kong-based LH Koh, left UBS this week, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker.  Koh, co-head of GFIW APAC, will become the sole head of…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News