The co-head of UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM) Global Family & Institutional Wealth (GFIW) has left the Swiss bank, Asian Private Banker can confirm. Singapore-based Tommy Leung, who manages the unit alongside Hong Kong-based LH Koh, left UBS this week, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Koh, co-head of GFIW APAC, will become the sole head of…
UBS GFIW’s co-leader in Asia departs
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 26 July 2023
