India’s private banking industry hits US$500bn: Three key takeaways

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 26 July 2023
Image by DARSHAK PANDYA from Pixabay

India’s private banking and wealth management AUM topped US$500 billion in 2022, thanks to the strong economic backdrop and rising markets that fuelled the wealth industry, APB Insights’ new India 2022 League Table showed. In this year’s league table, the country’s total AUM rose nearly 5%, or US$24 billion, to US$504 billion. In addition, US$51 billion of net new money was…

