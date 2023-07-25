India’s private banking and wealth management AUM topped US$500 billion in 2022, thanks to the strong economic backdrop and rising markets that fuelled the wealth industry, APB Insights’ new India 2022 League Table showed. In this year’s league table, the country’s total AUM rose nearly 5%, or US$24 billion, to US$504 billion. In addition, US$51 billion of net new money was…
India’s private banking industry hits US$500bn: Three key takeaways
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 26 July 2023
Related News
Deutsche Bank Asia private banking veteran Lok Yim resigns
18 July 2023
LGT Private Bank Asia investment head departs
6 July 2023
Exclusive
“Another piece of the puzzle”: HSBC’s Siew Meng Tan on re-entering onshore India
4 July 2023
Exclusive
What’s behind the growth in China AUM in 2022?
28 June 2023
Bottom Line: The most wanted woman in private banking
12 June 2023
Exclusive
Private banking clients want this one thing in 2023: APB Pulse
31 May 2023
Exclusive
Volatility shakes up Asian private bank landscape in 2022
27 April 2023
Exclusive
What next for Credit Suisse’s Asia onshore businesses?
27 March 2023
UBS hires two NRI bankers from Credit Suisse
8 February 2023
CIMB Private Bank Singapore hires head of private banking
23 November 2022
Julius Baer targets Indian expansion with five new recruits
10 November 2022
Exclusive
Five key takeaways from APB Insights’ debut Asia Markets AUM
6 October 2022