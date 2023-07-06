The Asia head of investment services of LGT Private Bank will depart the bank, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Hong Kong-based Tony Stanton is leaving the bank, according to people familiar with the matter. Stanton joined the Liechtenstein-headquartered private bank in 2010 as head of investments from Merrill Lynch, where he held the role of CIO for Asia. Asian Private…
LGT Private Bank Asia investment head departs
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 6 July 2023
Related News
BNP Paribas WM’s North Asia head departs
20 June 2023
J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s Southeast Asia head resigns
19 June 2023
Bank of Singapore Greater China market head departs
22 May 2023
Citi Global Wealth’s Asia investment management head departs
2 May 2023
Morgan Stanley PWM Asia investment management services co-head departs
19 April 2023
RBC WM’s Asia head of sales departs
12 December 2022
Head of regional distribution at Matthews Asia departs
21 October 2022
Citi Private Bank North Asia head retires
20 October 2022
HSBC hires investment counseling team head for North Asia
7 October 2022
Credit Suisse EAM head for Singapore departs
27 September 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia group head departs
22 August 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia head departs
21 July 2022