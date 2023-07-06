Exclusive
Text size

LGT Private Bank Asia investment head departs

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 6 July 2023

The Asia head of investment services of LGT Private Bank will depart the bank, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Hong Kong-based Tony Stanton is leaving the bank, according to people familiar with the matter. Stanton joined the Liechtenstein-headquartered private bank in 2010 as head of investments from Merrill Lynch, where he held the role of CIO for Asia. Asian Private…

