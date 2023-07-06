Exclusive
Hong Kong vs Singapore: Which is on top for family offices?

By Daniel Shane, editor | 6 July 2023

Singapore is overwhelmingly the region’s preferred destination for establishing family offices, according to the latest APB Pulse data, despite recent efforts by Hong Kong to boost its toehold in this market. Of the hundreds of executives from private banks, family offices and asset managers polled by APB Pulse across the Asian Private Banker website and LinkedIn, 60% said that Singapore…

