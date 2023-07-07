Exclusive
Text size

Revealed: The Credit Suisse execs taking top jobs at UBS in APAC

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 7 July 2023

UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM) has unveiled a new management structure for Asia Pacific, with senior executives from Credit Suisse joining the team following the merger between the two historic Swiss private banking giants, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Iqbal Khan, president of UBS GWM, will remain in situ, with Yves-Alain Sommerhalder, a Credit Suisse veteran, returning to take up the…

