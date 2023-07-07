Following the merger with Credit Suisse, UBS will manage approximately US$800 billion in Asia, Edmund Koh, president of UBS Asia Pacific, revealed on Friday at a closed door family office event in Singapore. Speaking at the UBS Family Office Forum 2023, Koh said with the recent combination of UBS and Credit Suisse, the group is now a global wealth management…
Post-merger APAC AUM is about US$800 billion: UBS’s Edmund Koh
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 7 July 2023
