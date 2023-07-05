Exclusive
Derrick Tan turns to Bank of Singapore to fill ranks of new IAM

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 5 July 2023
Derrick Tan, WRISE

It’s been one year since Derrick Tan launched his tech-focused IAM WRISE Wealth Management (WRISE) in Singapore. In that time, the firm has expanded its headcount, grown its AUM and set foot in new markets, and is now looking for the next big challenge. Tan, the former Hong Kong CEO of Bank of Singapore, has also filled his ranks with…

