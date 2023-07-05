Text size

Julius Baer is defensive on equities, but positive on India in 2H23

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 5 July 2023
View of Mumbai showing the Bandra Worli Sea Link in the centre passing over the Mahim Bay.

Julius Baer is favouring a defensive strategy for equity investment in 2H23, but is positive on India, regarding the current administration a tailwind. And in China, the Swiss bank holds out hope for accommodative policies to support recovery. “There are so many reasons to be risk averse,” Bhaskar Laxminarayan, CIO and head investment management Asia Pacific at Julius Baer, said…

