The former Southeast Asia market leader at Pictet Wealth Management (Pictet WM) has resurfaced at a new multi-family office (MFO) in Singapore, according to a recent announcement. Jonathan Ng, whose departure was first reported by APB last month, will lead newly-established MFO Tembusu Wealth Management in Singapore. The MFO is a partnership between Singapore-based boutique private equity firm Tembusu Partners and…
Former Pictet WM SEA market leader resurfaces at new MFO
By Bella Ding | 5 July 2023
