Text size

Former Pictet WM SEA market leader resurfaces at new MFO

By Bella Ding | 5 July 2023

The former Southeast Asia market leader at Pictet Wealth Management (Pictet WM) has resurfaced at a new multi-family office (MFO) in Singapore, according to a recent announcement. Jonathan Ng, whose departure was first reported by APB last month, will lead newly-established MFO Tembusu Wealth Management in Singapore. The MFO is a partnership between Singapore-based boutique private equity firm Tembusu Partners and…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News