Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) investing is becoming increasingly popular as countries vow to navigate towards a low-carbon economy. The journey, however, requires ESG investing to move beyond simply divesting from coal and dirty energy, according to lawyers at Stephenson Harwood speaking to Asian Private Banker. “ESG is a learning journey. There have been so many controversies,” Tze-wei Ng,…
ESG investing needs to move beyond divestments: Stephenson Harwood
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 25 July 2023
