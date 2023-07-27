During his recent trip to Hong Kong, Hari Balkrishna, portfolio manager of the Global Impact Equity Strategy at T. Rowe Price, explained his view on corporate governance for Asian companies and how impact investing plays a role in global allocation. “It’s really important to recognise that when companies deliver positive environmental or social impact, they typically tend to be companies…
ESG 2.0 – Why impact investing goes further than ESG: T. Rowe Price
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 27 July 2023
Related News
Exclusive
ESG investing needs to move beyond divestments: Stephenson Harwood
25 July 2023
ESG 2.0: Investing in China’s sustainable future: Pictet AM
5 July 2023
DBS-led Asia impact fund sees strong demand from family offices
15 March 2023
Ex-Fidelity PM aims to make an impact with new water and waste fund
6 February 2023
T. Rowe Price expands product suite with new strategies for Singapore investors
1 February 2023
ESG 2.0 – A “passion” for sustainability is the secret to success for this impact investor
20 December 2022
Exclusive
Positive impact starts with philanthropy: BNP Paribas WM
6 December 2022
Exclusive
How to build ESG portfolios with impact investing: Fan Cheuk Wan of HSBC GPB
30 November 2022
Exclusive
Private clients bet on flexible fixed income amid market woe: T. Rowe Price
2 November 2022
T. Rowe Price names head of APAC distribution
26 October 2022
Exclusive
Investing in China is about climbing a “wall of worry”: Justin Thomson of T. Rowe Price
25 October 2022
“Product impact first”: How a US$900m Credit Suisse strategy tackles ESG
4 October 2022