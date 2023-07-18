Deutsche Bank’s Hong Kong CEO and former head of wealth management in Asia-Pacific has resigned, Asian Private Banker can reveal, marking another senior departure in the region for the German lender. Lok Yim, who ran Deutsche Bank’s regional private bank from 2016 to 2022, will depart towards the end of the year, people familiar with the matter said. Joe Lai,…
Deutsche Bank Asia private banking veteran Lok Yim resigns
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 18 July 2023
