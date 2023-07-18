During his ongoing tour of Asia, Mark Mobius, founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners, shared his favourite markets and sectors with Asian Private Banker. “We started in Florida, and then we flew to Hong Kong, I spent some time in Hong Kong, then to the Philippines, Taiwan. And now here, Japan, the next stop will be Korea. Of all these…
Mark Mobius: Don’t take the advice of other people, do your own research
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 19 July 2023
