US$450bn asset manager opens Taiwan office after securing licence

By Bella Ding | 18 July 2023

M&G Investments has opened an office in Taiwan and made two senior appointments after securing a licence that will allow it to provide investment consulting services. The UK asset manager, which had £344 billion (US$450 billion) in AUM as of 31 March 2023, said on Tuesday that it had received a Securities Investment Consulting Enterprise (SICE) business licence, which allows…

