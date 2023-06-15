HSBC Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) has named a new country head for WPB Malaysia. Linda Yip, who was most recently the country head of WPB Taiwan, has been appointed head of WPB Malaysia, effective immediately. Yip is a long-term employee of the bank, having worked for the bank in 1999 as a branch manager in Malaysia. Her career with…
HSBC WPB appoints Malaysia head from Taiwan
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 15 June 2023
