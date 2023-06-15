Text size

HSBC WPB appoints Malaysia head from Taiwan

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 15 June 2023

HSBC Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) has named a new country head for WPB Malaysia. Linda Yip, who was most recently the country head of WPB Taiwan, has been appointed head of WPB Malaysia, effective immediately. Yip is a long-term employee of the bank, having worked for the bank in 1999 as a branch manager in Malaysia. Her career with…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News