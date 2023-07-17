Exclusive
Private banks on mass affluent rush: Citi, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas have their say

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 18 July 2023

With rising wealth in Asia, private banks are presented with a strategic choice: focus on providing bespoke services to fewer ultra-high-net worth (UHNW) clients, or attempt to capture the mass affluent and early-stage HNW clients as their wealth increases. Asian Private Banker spoke to three banks – Citi Private Bank, Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas – as they elucidated their…

