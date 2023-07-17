Text size

Private banks call for policy support amid disappointing China data

By Bella Ding | 17 July 2023

Private banks and asset managers have called for China to unveil new economic support measures after growth again fell short of expectations in 2Q23. China’s GDP growth slowed to just 0.8% quarter-on-quarter in 2Q23, from 2.2% quarter-on-quarter in Q1, data released on Monday showed. A year to forget Bank of Singapore, J.P Morgan Asset Management, and Invesco and have all…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News