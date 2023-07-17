Exclusive
Guotai Junan’s Singapore wealth journey is just starting: Jaclyn Kaur

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 17 July 2023

Chinese investment banking and securities heavyweight Guotai Junan has its sights set on the wealth management space in Singapore and is open to local partnerships in the region. This is according to Jaclyn Kaur, Guotai’s recently-named head of private client services for wealth management, Singapore. “It was that the management team reached a decision where we have been seeing so…

