ESG 2.0 – A private banking CIO’s plea to save our seafood

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 14 July 2023

Despite seafood consumption surpassing population growth and terrestrial meat consumption, the underinvested seafood industry faces substantial environmental and social issues. As such, immediate action is necessary, urges Markus Müller from Deutsche Bank Private Bank. The CIO ESG & global head of CIO office attributes the main risks in the seafood sector to high market concentration, lack of diversification in the global value…

