Cathay United Bank Private Bank (Cathay United Bank PB) is aiming to more than double its relationship management team to 100 by 2028, as it seeks to capitalise on a significant jump in AUM. “We currently have a total of 40 RMs across Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong. As we are having another record year in AUM growth, we will…
Cathay United Bank PB to double RMs as AUM surges: CEO Robert Fuh
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 31 July 2023
