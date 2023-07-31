Exclusive
Text size

Cathay United Bank PB to double RMs as AUM surges: CEO Robert Fuh

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 31 July 2023
Photo by TangChi Lee on Unsplash

Cathay United Bank Private Bank (Cathay United Bank PB) is aiming to more than double its relationship management team to 100 by 2028, as it seeks to capitalise on a significant jump in AUM. “We currently have a total of 40 RMs across Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong. As we are having another record year in AUM growth, we will…

