Exclusive
Text size

UBS unable to find role for Credit Suisse APAC CIO after merger

By Daniel Shane, editor | 28 July 2023

UBS Global Wealth Management has been unable to find roles for a number of senior staff in Credit Suisse’s CIO office in Asia Pacific following the merger of the Swiss banking giants, Asian Private Banker understands. Those without an apparent role at the merged organisation include John Woods, chief investment officer for Asia Pacific, and Jack Siu, chief investment officer…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News