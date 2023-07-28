UBS Global Wealth Management has been unable to find roles for a number of senior staff in Credit Suisse’s CIO office in Asia Pacific following the merger of the Swiss banking giants, Asian Private Banker understands. Those without an apparent role at the merged organisation include John Woods, chief investment officer for Asia Pacific, and Jack Siu, chief investment officer…
Exclusive
UBS unable to find role for Credit Suisse APAC CIO after merger
By Daniel Shane, editor | 28 July 2023
Related News
Credit Suisse veteran secures North Asia top operating role at UBS
19 July 2023
Exclusive
Wanted: senior private bankers. How to get your next job post-Credit Suisse-UBS merger
10 July 2023
Exclusive
Post-merger APAC AUM is about US$800 billion: UBS’s Edmund Koh
7 July 2023
Revealed: The Credit Suisse execs taking top jobs at UBS in APAC
7 July 2023
Credit Suisse’s Benjamin Cavalli to take on new role at UBS
12 June 2023
UBS expects to finalise Credit Suisse merger by next week
5 June 2023
Credit Suisse veteran takes new role as APAC vice chairman
6 March 2023
Credit Suisse Singapore CEO leaves in latest big APAC departure
17 February 2023
Credit Suisse gives expanded roles to key executives in APAC
9 November 2022
Singapore market leader latest APAC WM departure from Credit Suisse
7 November 2022
Exclusive
UBS hires APAC intermediary co-head from Credit Suisse
10 October 2022
Credit Suisse’s Thailand WM head takes new role
30 September 2022