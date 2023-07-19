Exclusive
Credit Suisse veteran secures North Asia top operating role at UBS

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 19 July 2023

UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM)’s current North Asia COO has assumed a new global role within the bank, and his current position will be replaced by a Credit Suisse veteran, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Laurent Rosfelder has taken on a new role as head of GWM F2B Digitalisation, UBS has confirmed. In his new role, Rosfelder will help to…

