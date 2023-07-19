UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM)’s current North Asia COO has assumed a new global role within the bank, and his current position will be replaced by a Credit Suisse veteran, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Laurent Rosfelder has taken on a new role as head of GWM F2B Digitalisation, UBS has confirmed. In his new role, Rosfelder will help to…
Exclusive
Credit Suisse veteran secures North Asia top operating role at UBS
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 19 July 2023
