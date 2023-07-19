Exclusive
Governance planning still lacking among Asia’s family offices

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 19 July 2023

While family offices are on the rise in Hong Kong and Singapore, the need for effective governance to mitigate investment risk can be overlooked. In the years following the headline-grabbing collapse of Archegos Capital Management, have family offices learnt their lesson? This is according to Professor Winnie Peng, director of the Roger King Center for Asian Family Business and Family…

