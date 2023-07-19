Pamela Phua believes that VP Bank’s focus on intermediaries positions it as a specialised private bank with a unique model that distinguishes it from others in the industry. The bank has also taken its services to the next level with the implementation of tokenisation for passion assets. Since joining two years ago, the Asia CEO has established VP Bank’s Asia…
“No other banks have a similar model”: VP Bank’s Pamela Phua
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 20 July 2023
Related News
Private banks on mass affluent rush: Citi, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas have their say
18 July 2023
Bank of Singapore Greater China market head departs
22 May 2023
Exclusive
Volatility shakes up Asian private bank landscape in 2022
27 April 2023
Private banks are leaving Central in Hong Kong. Where next?
20 April 2023
Why size doesn’t matter for VP Bank when it comes to serving FOs
13 March 2023
Exclusive
DBS Private Bank sees promise in Greater China: Carol Wu
6 March 2023
Exclusive
How Citi’s Horace Yip is helping the bank capture Greater China wealth
26 January 2023
“From manuscripts to precious stones”: Why this private bank is betting on digital tokenisation
16 September 2022
VP Bank nabs veteran from Julius Baer to head international intermediary business
1 September 2022
Market head leaving Bank of Singapore to start independent outfit
24 August 2022
How we shook up Australia’s onshore PB model: Michael Marr of Credit Suisse
19 August 2022
Exclusive
Former Bank of Singapore Hong Kong CEO resurfaces at Singapore IAM
5 August 2022