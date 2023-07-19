Exclusive
“No other banks have a similar model”: VP Bank’s Pamela Phua

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 20 July 2023
Pamela Phua, VP Bank

Pamela Phua believes that VP Bank’s focus on intermediaries positions it as a specialised private bank with a unique model that distinguishes it from others in the industry. The bank has also taken its services to the next level with the implementation of tokenisation for passion assets. Since joining two years ago, the Asia CEO has established VP Bank’s Asia…

