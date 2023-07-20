Nomura has announced the expansion of its International Wealth Management (IWM) business with new premises in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) while appointing six new relationship managers (RMs). The new relationship managers come from Credit Agricole Indosuez, Bank of Singapore and Citibank. The new DIFC office will complement the firm’s existing strategy of servicing clients from Singapore and Hong…
Nomura expands Dubai wealth team with six new RMs
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 20 July 2023
