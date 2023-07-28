Text size

The RM model in Asia is “broken”. Here’s how to fix it

By Bella Ding | 28 July 2023

The private banking RM model in Asia is “broken” and a greater embrace of technology and automation is desperately needed to fix it, according to a report from Accenture. Among the key findings were that less than half of surveyed end clients were satisfied with their private banks’ mobile experience, while RMs spent more than half their time on non-revenue…

