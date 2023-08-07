Hong Kong’s financial regulators have introduced a new ‘streamlined approach’ for assessing suitability requirements for sophisticated professional investors (SPIs). The new guidance reflects a “balanced” approach, a compliance expert has told Asian Private Banker. In addition, Hong Kong’s regulators are looking at allowing equity funds to be sold through the Wealth Connect, along with other enhancements. The HKMA and SFC…
Regulators unveil “streamlined approach” for wealth investors. Here’s what that means
7 August 2023
