Exclusive
Text size

PIMCO’s Asian affair lures private banks beyond flagship fund

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 7 August 2023
Marcio Bogoricin, PIMCO

When PIMCO launched its wealth management division in Asia, the bond giant was mainly known for its global fixed income offerings. However, over the last few years, the company’s perception in the region has evolved through new product enhancements in two key areas, leading to a rise in family office and private banking clients. The wealth management unit has also…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News