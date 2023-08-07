Text size

What are Asia’s hottest housing markets for HNWIs?

By Bella Ding | 7 August 2023

Singapore is the hottest residential property market in Asia Pacific with 8% YoY growth in H1 2023, followed closely by Tokyo and Mumbai, while the Australasian market continued to see falling property prices. That’s according to Knight Frank’s Asia Pacific Residential Review Index for H1 2023, which tracks the movement of average residential house prices across 25 cities in Asia…

