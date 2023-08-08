Swiss-based investment manager Vontobel Asset Management (Vontobel AM) has announced the appointment of a new South Korean head to expand its client coverage in Asia Pacific, the firm said on Tuesday. Yong Duk Kim will take on the post of head of South Korea, responsible for coordinating and managing relationships with investors in the region. He will be based in…
Vontobel Asset Management appoints South Korea head
By Bella Ding | 8 August 2023
