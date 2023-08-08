Text size

Vontobel Asset Management appoints South Korea head

By Bella Ding | 8 August 2023

Swiss-based investment manager Vontobel Asset Management (Vontobel AM) has announced the appointment of a new South Korean head to expand its client coverage in Asia Pacific, the firm said on Tuesday. Yong Duk Kim will take on the post of head of South Korea, responsible for coordinating and managing relationships with investors in the region. He will be based in…

