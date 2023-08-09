Text size

Global banks, Asian billionaires pile into Endowus’s latest fundraising

By Bella Ding | 9 August 2023

Singapore-headquartered digital advisor Endowus raised US$35 million in its latest round of fundraising, according to an announcement on Wednesday, receiving strong backing from global banks and Asian billionaire families. The deal saw backing from new investors Citi Ventures and MUFG Innovation Partners. Four of Asia’s wealthiest families also backed the deal, but Endowus declined to disclose the family names. However,…

